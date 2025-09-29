SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Stock Holdings Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD opened at $346.74 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $236.13 and a 52 week high of $348.75. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

