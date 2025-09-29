abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.31, with a volume of 32849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.94.

abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 1.9%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3,290.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,739,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,728 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 60,555.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 448,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 448,108 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 250.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 506,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 362,296 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,149,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF by 444.4% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 223,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after buying an additional 182,840 shares in the last quarter.

About abrdn Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

