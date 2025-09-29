Independence Bank of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.1% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cutter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,866,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $830.00 price target (down previously from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $939.61.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This trade represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,514 shares of company stock worth $2,894,841. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $724.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $937.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $734.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $766.60. The stock has a market cap of $685.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.72. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

