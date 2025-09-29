1,892 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $343,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at $736,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.3% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,897,879.56. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock valued at $44,554,848. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%

AMD opened at $159.46 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

