Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.15 and last traded at $57.47, with a volume of 13095 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $918.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.400-3.560 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at about $101,409,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,434,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,622,000 after buying an additional 1,695,329 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,409,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 67.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,959,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,556,000 after buying an additional 1,189,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 24.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,678,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,305,000 after buying an additional 718,896 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.