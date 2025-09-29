VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 3537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.29.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.14.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Merk Gold ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

