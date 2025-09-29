EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

EMX Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 13651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EMX Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc boosted its position in EMX Royalty by 136.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 368,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 213,045 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 2,565.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 256,504 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 30.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,304,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 305,232 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

