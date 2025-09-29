Argan (NYSE:AGX) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $278.41 and last traded at $277.33, with a volume of 28445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $266.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Argan from $236.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.25.

Get Argan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AGX

Argan Stock Up 2.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.10.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.51. Argan had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $237.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Argan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Argan’s payout ratio is currently 18.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Argan news, Director James W. Quinn sold 11,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $3,101,904.81. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,001.80. This represents a 71.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $625,325.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,913.28. This trade represents a 16.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,781 shares of company stock worth $11,632,183 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argan by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,503,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,948,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Argan by 174.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.