ING Group (NYSE:ING) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.05, with a volume of 84479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Morgan Stanley raised ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cfra Research raised shares of ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market cap of $81.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.85.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. ING Group had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.4002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 450.0%. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ING Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ING Group by 135.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in ING Group in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

