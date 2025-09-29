Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $610.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $592.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $552.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $615.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

