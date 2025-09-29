CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.46, with a volume of 42102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Zacks Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $37.00 target price on CVR Energy in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $26.00.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 4.63%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 1,030.2% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in CVR Energy by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

