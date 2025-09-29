Smith Salley Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% in the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VEA opened at $59.41 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $170.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

