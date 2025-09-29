Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Stake Lowered by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $46,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 222,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.8%

VTV opened at $186.57 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $187.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.46. The firm has a market cap of $146.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

