V Square Quantitative Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

V Square Quantitative Management LLC lessened its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. New Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $219,000. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% during the second quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 18,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 39.6% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 34,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $283.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.16. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. The trade was a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

