Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Albion Financial Group UT reduced its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,742 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 72,837 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Albion Financial Group UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $731,512,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,638,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $648,572,000 after buying an additional 2,049,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 840.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after buying an additional 1,894,157 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.99, for a total value of $2,329,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,622.93. The trade was a 19.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,092 shares of company stock valued at $32,960,165. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Oracle from $363.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $283.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $258.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.16. The stock has a market cap of $805.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

