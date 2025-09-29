Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Buys 144 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,741 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $344.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $311.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.73.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $337.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.95.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

