Capital Insight Partners LLC Sells 3,679 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $292.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.