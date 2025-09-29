Albion Financial Group UT Buys 2,393 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,422 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 222,747 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 320,329 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,724,000 after buying an additional 316,707 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 96,158 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.18.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4%

DIS stock opened at $113.46 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $203.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average of $109.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

