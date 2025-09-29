Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Norris Perne & French LLP MI trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $54.85.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

