NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Announces Earnings Results

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 0.68%.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NetSol Technologies stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.53. 224,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,756. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.70 million, a PE ratio of 276.39 and a beta of 1.06. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.75.
Insider Activity at NetSol Technologies
In related news, President Naeem Ghauri purchased 18,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $70,374.15. Following the acquisition, the president directly owned 459,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,434.05. This represents a 4.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,304 shares of company stock valued at $105,766. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
