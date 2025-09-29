Venture Visionary Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $595,766,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,747,000 after acquiring an additional 760,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $2,564,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total value of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,513 shares of company stock worth $60,652,048. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.8%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $481.42 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.03. The company has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -404.55, a P/E/G ratio of 113.13 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $272.67 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.79.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

