Ondas Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 65,429 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 24% compared to the average daily volume of 52,884 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ONDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ondas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas
Ondas Stock Up 9.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 31,522,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,808,381. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.40.
Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Ondas had a negative net margin of 300.11% and a negative return on equity of 130.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
