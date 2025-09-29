Invesco LLC Cuts Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Invesco LLC reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $122.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

