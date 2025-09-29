Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,273,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,476 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $33,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

