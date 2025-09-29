Elser Financial Planning Inc Sells 196 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Elser Financial Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,358.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 73,084 shares during the period. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $92.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $93.77.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.