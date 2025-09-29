Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 4,088 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0%

IJH stock opened at $65.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.48 and a 200 day moving average of $61.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

