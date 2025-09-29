Invesco LLC Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Invesco LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in T-Mobile US by 162.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $237.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.96 and a 200 day moving average of $244.76. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.77 and a 12 month high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 64,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $15,396,525.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 634,305,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,586,428,283.64. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,525,632 shares of company stock worth $609,403,041 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

