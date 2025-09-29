Generate Investment Management Ltd Sells 56,161 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Generate Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56,161 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total transaction of $243,175,176.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $893,636,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $142.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.52. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $156.32.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

