Prologis, Inc. $PLD Stake Increased by Generate Investment Management Ltd

Generate Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 150.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,145 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Prologis were worth $12,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 16.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 13,272.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,333,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,039,000 after buying an additional 1,323,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.49%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

