Generate Investment Management Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Generate Investment Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Boston Scientific by 6,216.7% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock worth $18,397,457 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $98.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. Boston Scientific Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $109.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

