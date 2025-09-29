First County Bank CT Lowers Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

First County Bank CT cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 5,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.70.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $272.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $288.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $335.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.97 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. This represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

