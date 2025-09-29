Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,376 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $473,456,000 after buying an additional 6,254,898 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,590,287,000 after buying an additional 5,759,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after buying an additional 2,749,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,531 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,319.02. This represents a 26.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $10,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $98.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.29 and its 200 day moving average is $86.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

