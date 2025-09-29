Lazari Capital Management Inc. Sells 45 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Lazari Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the second quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 51,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,927,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.00, for a total value of $10,202,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,294. This trade represents a 35.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,391 shares of company stock valued at $20,836,514 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $645.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $565.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $579.00 and a 200-day moving average of $560.57. The firm has a market cap of $511.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.50%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

