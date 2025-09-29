Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 5,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 138,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 15.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 50,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $235.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average is $224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Loop Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

