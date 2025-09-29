Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by Heritage Investment Group Inc.

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $235.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day moving average is $224.47.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

