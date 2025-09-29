AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Stake Increased by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $31,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 12.5% during the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $220.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.24 and its 200-day moving average is $195.04. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $163.81 and a one year high of $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 312.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.45.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

