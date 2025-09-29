Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC cut its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Argus lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $235.14 on Monday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47. The firm has a market cap of $139.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

