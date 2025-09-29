Archford Capital Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 18,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,801,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $215.40 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $169.32 and a 1 year high of $217.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

