Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 42 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 55 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 80 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,948,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,535,600. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $458.00 to $456.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $439.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $405.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.81.

Shares of VRTX opened at $385.73 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $362.50 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.28. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($12.83) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

