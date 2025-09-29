SWS Partners Sells 1,267 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

SWS Partners lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.1% of SWS Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:PM opened at $164.70 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.55.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 102.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

