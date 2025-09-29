Overbrook Management Corp Makes New $4.48 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Overbrook Management Corp acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,000. Netflix comprises approximately 0.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Optima Capital LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total transaction of $3,023,402.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. This represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,728 shares of company stock worth $108,700,648 over the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,208.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market cap of $514.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,328.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.