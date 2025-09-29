SWS Partners Acquires 45 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

SWS Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,385,585,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 343,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 2,463,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,299,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,393,064 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,251 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,070,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,898,496,000 after acquiring an additional 567,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after acquiring an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Phillip Securities lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,328.87.

Netflix Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,210.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,208.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,153.53. The firm has a market cap of $514.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 25,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.71, for a total value of $31,350,943.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,837.74. The trade was a 98.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,162.40, for a total value of $3,023,402.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,418.40. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,728 shares of company stock valued at $108,700,648. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.