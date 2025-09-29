UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock Price

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.54. 107,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,115. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $60.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The business had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $165,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 51,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $2,859,083.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 470,602 shares in the company, valued at $25,930,170.20. The trade was a 9.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,386 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,405. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 10.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,516.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 13,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 209,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 449.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

