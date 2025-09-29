iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Avondale Wealth Management

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,359,000 after buying an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.