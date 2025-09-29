Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Holdings Cut by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.9% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $14,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 141,460 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,218,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

