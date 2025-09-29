Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases 1,184 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

COP opened at $98.47 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.99. The company has a market cap of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

