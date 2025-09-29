Oakworth Capital Inc. Sells 128 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Oakworth Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,171,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in RTX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,969,000 after buying an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RTX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,623,000 after acquiring an additional 65,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $163.50 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $112.27 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.84. The firm has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip J. Jasper sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $2,027,513.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,790,888.88. This represents a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $1,187,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. This trade represents a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.87.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

