Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Alpine Bank Wealth Management

Alpine Bank Wealth Management decreased its position in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 121.0% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.2% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 170.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $52.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $386.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $52.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.75%.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

