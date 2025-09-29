Clean Yield Group Sells 218 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Clean Yield Group lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Shopify were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth approximately $3,928,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ATB Capital lowered Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Shopify from $110.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Arete reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

Shares of SHOP opened at $140.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.28 billion, a PE ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.69. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.45.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 23.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

