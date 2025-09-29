Invesco LLC Buys Shares of 4,463 iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $61.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.24. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.